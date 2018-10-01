Four minors booked for allegedly sodomising 10-year-old boy in Greater Noida village

The police have booked four juveniles for the alleged rape of a 10-year-old boy in a village in Greater Noida’s Dankaur area.

According to the victim’s family, the accused allegedly sodomised him several times over the past two months. The four accused of rape are 14, 13-and-a-half, 12- and 10-years-old according to the police. They are residents of the same village as the victim, who is enrolled in class 4 of a private school in Dankaur, Greater Noida.

The identity of the accused has been withheld, as has that of the victim, as they all are minors.

The sodomy came to light on Saturday when the victim told his parents about the ordeal.

“My son complained of severe pain in his rectum on September 20 and we took him to a doctor. It turned out it was due to an infection. It was only on Saturday that my son revealed that four boys from our village have been raping him for the past two months. We also noticed marks of sexual violence on his private parts. We submitted a complaint to the police on Saturday evening itself,” the victim’s father, who is a farmer, said.

He further alleged that the accused had also tried to drown his child in a water tank.

“My son also told us that last week, the four boys pushed him into a water tank outside a house in our village and threatened him against telling anyone about the rape ,” he added.

The police filed a first information report on Saturday night, taking cognizance of the parents’ complaint and searched the houses of the four accused.

“We have booked four minors, who are neighbours of the victim, under the Indian Penal Code Section 376 for rape and sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. All the four accused are currently on the run and we have detained their parents for questioning,” Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Dankaur police station, said.

The police also conducted a medical test of the victim, and, according to sources, the reports have shown swelling and injuries in his private parts.

According to the victim’s father, he was friends with the 10-year-old accused and knew the other three boys.

“My son was friends with the 10-year-old boy, who was enrolled in a different branch of the private school run by the same group. They used to hang out together and that is why he was preyed on by the other three boys. We want them to be arrested,” the father said.

The police said that all efforts were being made to nab the four minors.

“We have started the probe and teams have been formed to nab and detain the four accused who are on the run,” Pundir said.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 09:05 IST