G Noida: Yamuna authority sends land proposal to firms that signed MoUs

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will start allotment of land soon to the private agencies that expressed an interest to invest in the region along 165km Yamuna Expressway.

The YEIDA had on February 22 signed memorandums of understanding with 28 investors in Lucknow, which were worth Rs10,074 crore.

The authority wants these firms to start the process of buying land and setting up industrial units along the expressway.

“Rama Group that deals with milk products and Bikanervala Foods are ready to buy land for their projects. We hope we will be able to convince other 26 agencies to also set up their business. We had a meeting with the industries minister and other top officials in Lucknow on March 8 on this issue. We will provide hassle-free clearances to agencies so that they start their business without facing any problem, right from buying land to get clearances,” Arun Vir Singh, the chief executive officer of YEIDA, said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on becoming the chief minister in March 2017, made it clear to top officials that he wants to focus on industrial development with an aim to create jobs for unemployed youth in the state.

On February 21 and 22, the state government had organised the UP Investors Summit-2018, which saw the participation of investors from the country as well as foreign nations.

Yogi had also sent the industries minister and a team of officials to Gujarat and Maharashtra before the summit to carry out events and invite corporate houses to invest in the state.

“After the UP summit-2018, we have sent letters to the corporate houses and the private agencies that participated in the summit and signed MoUs. We have requested them to buy land to set-up their businesses in an area along the expressway,” Singh said.

YEIDA wants to do a follow-up with all 28 firms/agencies, which signed the MoUs, so that the objective of the summit can be achieved, officials said.

“We aim to create around 28,000 jobs if all 28 MoUs are executed at the ground. If all 28 agencies set up their units, it will provide indirect employment to around 5 lakh people in this region,” Singh said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 24, 2001, had established YEIDA for development in areas between Greater Noida and Agra. The objective was to set up industries to generate employment and develop urban areas. Around 2 lakh hectares from 1,187 villages of six districts — Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra — were notified under YEIDA. However, the authority has been able to allot only 16,000 hectares for development.

Investors from UK, China and other countries have signed MoUs with UP government with an intention to set-up businesses.