Gang held for stealing earthmovers from Ghaziabad, Gurgaon

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday nabbed a gang, allegedly run by two people, which had taken up sand filling contracts in Madhya Pradesh and stole earthmovers from Ghaziabad to execute these projects.

The police arrested Ashok Kumar, Kuldeep Sharma, Arvind and Balram from Loni Pushta area on Tuesday. The officials said Kuldeep took up sand filling contracts in Sheohar, Madhya Pradesh, and roped in Ashok to steal the earthmovers.

The police said the gang also confessed to having stolen an earthmover from Gurgaon and more inquiries will be made.

According to the police, Ashok allegedly enlisted the help of a gang of men to steal an earthmover on February 9 from Loni.

Police said the machine was stolen from the office premises of a contractor, Neeraj Bansal, near Pushta police post in Loni. They said the men came in a car around 2am on February 9 and fled with the earthmover after unlocking the vehicle using a master key. The incident was reported to the police the next day.

“Both Ashok and Kuldeep worked together in Madhya Pradesh earlier. Later, they decided to start their own business but had no capital to purchase the machines. Ashok then directed Kuldeep to steal the earthmovers from Ghaziabad,” AK Maurya, superintendent of police, rural, said.

After the theft was reported to the police, they started a probe and got some clues about the gang. They then got some persons to pose as sellers who were offering their machines at cheap prices.

“The police wanted to get to Ashok, who is the kingpin of the gang. Based on the information provided by the persons posing as sellers, police teams tracked Ashok to Madhya Pradesh and arrested him when he arrived in Loni,” Maurya said.

The police recovered an earthmover, two cars and countrymade weapons along with cartridges from the possession of the gang members.

“I had no funds and so I asked my men to steal the earthmovers. I had recently taken up a sand filling contract in Nasrullah Ganj, Madhya Pradesh, and wanted to establish the business,” Ashok said.

Ashok is from Gonda district in UP and resides in Mukundpur, Delhi, while Kuldeep is a resident of Shivpuri in MP.