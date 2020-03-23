Ganga water supply stopped for 10 days to repair canal

noida

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:09 IST

With the state irrigation department shutting down the Upper Ganga Canal for the repair work to meet the demand for Haridwar Kumbh Mela scheduled for next year, Noida may see a 10-day-long water shortage. The Ganga water supply will be stalled for certain areas of Ghaziabad and Noida from March 23 till April 1, said officials.

The Noida Authority, however, said that they will meet the demand using the borewells and ranney wells, which despite being in bad shape, can still meet the city’s water demand. However, the quality of water quality may suffer.

Officials from Jal Nigam have said that closing down the Upper Ganga Canal will see a shortage of about 182 MLD (million litres daily) of water supply for Noida alone.

“The water treatment plan of Jal Nigam in Pratap Vihar (Ghaziabad) supplies a total of 365 million litres per day (MLD) to Noida and Ghaziabad. This supply will be stalled for a week. The order was passed last week and the concerned departments were informed on the same day to make alternative arrangements,” Adwitiya Sharma, project engineer, Jal Nigam said.

Officials added that the supply is not being affected because of the Coronavirus outbreak, but to make necessary preparations for the Kumbh Mela next year.

“In wake of the preparations necessary for Haridwar Kumb scheduled for next year, the special canals of the Upper Ganga Canal will be closed from midnight of March 22/23 till April 1 and 2. The supply of water would not be possible during this time period,” said an official order from Gangawater project, UP Jal Nigam.

Meanwhile, Noida Authority officials said that they have enough borewells and ranney wells. Official, however, also said that the water from their borewells and ranney wells would be of high TDS, total dissolved solids, which people will have to manage using RO plants or devices installed at their houses.

“Noida’s daily demand is 340 MLD of which 182 comes from Ganga water. We have 384 tube wells and 9 ranney wells which are honestly not in very good shape due to depletion of groundwater. However, the demand will be met. Though the water quality would be slightly on the downside will and have high TDS, but people having reverse osmosis (RO)purifiers which can bring the TDS levles down,” said BM Pokhriyal, deputy general manager (water), Noida Authority.