Gautam Buddh Nagar: Woman dies of Covid-19, death toll rises to 14

noida

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 12:56 IST

A 57-year-old woman, who had tested positive for Covid-19 succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar to 14, officials said on Wednesday.

Also, 59 more people tested positive for Covid-19 as the number of cases grew to 1,097, the officials said.

Fifty-one patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, even as the number of active patients reached 507, District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The female patient who passed away had tested positive for Covid-19. She was a resident of Noida’s Sector 22. She was admitted at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial hospital in Meerut, he said.

“She was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The cause of death was pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome,” Dohare said.

This is the first female fatality due to the novel coronavirus in the district, which previously recorded 13 deaths, all men aged between 29 and 90 years, according to official tally.

“On Wednesday, 59 people were found positive for Covid-19 and the total positive cases till date stands at 1,097. A total 576 patients have recovered so far. There are 507 active cases now,” Dohare said. He said 14,103 samples have been collected so far for Covid-19 testing in the district.

The recovery rate of patients stood at 52.52 per cent, according to official statistics. Among the 59 new patients on Wednesday, 36 were tested by private laboratories and 23 by government facilities, according to a statement. Also, 33 of the new patients are ILI (which means they have influenza-like illness), it said. One of the new patients, one is a health care worker, while 25 are contacts of people who have previously tested positive for Covid-19, it added.