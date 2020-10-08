Gautam Budh Nagar admin wants authority to make animal feeding points in residential areas

noida

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:03 IST

In a move aimed at reducing conflicts between animal feeders and other residents in Noida, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has directed the Noida Authority and police to allow designate animal feeding points in residential areas.

The points will be supervised animal welfare authorities, the order read.

“Volunteers of an animal welfare group had met me and presented certain issues related to animal cruelty and feeding in residential areas. The competent authorities have been instructed to look into the matter and, in accordance with the law, will take the necessary steps,” said district magistrate, Suhas LY.

The meeting was held on September 15 and the order was issued on September 19, but was made public only on Wednesday.

“Human-animal conflicts are becoming increasingly common and many residential areas have reported incidents of confrontation between residents and animal feeders over the time. Such a decision will go a long way in resolving these issues,” said Kaveri Bhardwaj, an animal welfare activist.

She said that if the feeding points were chosen with care, cases of human-animal conflict will go down too.

“If all parties involved, including residential bodies, come to a definite conclusion it will definitely help improve the situation a lot. Places can be decided based on convenience of both the animals and residents,” she said.

Residential bodies also feel that such a decision will be helpful for both humans and the stray animal community.

“In the current scenario, it is but obvious that animals and we have to co-exist. There are several issues that need to be addressed in this regard but having specific feeding points is a step in the right direction towards resolving a few of those conflicts,” said Rajiva Singh, president, Noida federation of Apartment Owners Associations.