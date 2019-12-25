GB Nagar district admin to attach assets of gangsters’ kin

noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration will soon attaching properties of relatives and known associates of people booked under the Gangster Act.

The decision was taken after a meeting of administration officials and the Noida police department on Tuesday.

“Till now we had been attaching properties of individuals booked under the Gangster Act once it was proved that it had been procured through finances related to the crimes committed by the suspects. Now, once we establish that link, we will also check the properties of family members and friends of the individuals and attach both the movable and immovable properties,” district magistrate BN Singh said.

Singh said the exercise will be first carried out with known criminals and then gradually expanded to others.

In addition, the officials discussed the importance of public input when maintaining law and order in the district in the meeting.

“As recent developments have shown, the administration’s stand on tackling problems is correct. Society’s help is an integral input,” said Singh.

They also discussed keeping an eye and identifying mafia of all sorts in the district and then taking action under the Gangster or the Goonda Act.

The officials discussed cancelling arms licences of known criminals. The administration instructed the police to take action against criminals who have been ousted from the district and keep a check on crimes against women.

The DM said all areas of the district should be inspected and every issue should be brought to their notice.

“Instructions were given about the upcoming festival and holiday season. We will issue public advisories to manage law and order in the district,” said the DM.

Police officials said coordination over prosecution, administration and police was discussed, especially in connection with land disputes or criminals booked under the Gangster, Goonda Act and the National Security Act.

“We keep working on identification of mafia and take necessary action against them. In addition, we discussed the law and order situation ,specially during this sensitive time and spoke about the need for coordination between all segments of the administration,” senior superintendent of police Vaibhav Krishna said.