Ghaziabad authority seeks revised project reports on two Metro links

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has sought some changes in the detailed project report (DPR) which was recently submitted for the two newly proposed corridors — Noida Sector 62 to Sahibabad and Vaishali to Mohan Nagar.

The DPR for the two extensions was submitted by from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the combined cost was pegged at ₹3,711 crore. The authority, after a review, has sought amendments and has asked the DMRC to submit a revised report within a week.

According to officials, the DPR states that the land requirement for the Vaishali to Mohan Nagar route is 7.9 hectares, while that for the Sector 62 to Sahibabad route is 1.9 hectares. The officials said that the DPR is silent on the points where the land is required and the circle rates thereof.

“We have asked the DMRC to add the changes to the DPR and submit the revised ones within a week. Once they submit the revised DPR, it will be sent to the state government for approval,” SS Verma, superintending engineer, GDA, said.

The DPR has stated that the funding of the two extensions will be on the lines of other projects taken up in Noida,

Gurgaon, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh.

“However, the funding pattern of the cities is not clearly mentioned. This is one of the point on which we have sought a revision,” Verma said.

Besides that, the authority has also said the financial condition of the GDA and its cash flow was not taken into account. They said the income proposed from the transit oriented development (TOD) zones along the two Metro extensions is not specified in the DPR.

The officials said the TOD zones, proposed over 500 metres on either side of the alignment of 9.41km Metro route, has not attracted any major projects so far.

Under the TOD zones, which is demarcated near the high-speed commuting systems, the authorities provide for mixed land use where commercial and residential establishments can come up. These zones are also meant to generate income.

The officials are also wary as one side of the Vaishali to Mohan Nagar line has Sahibabad Site 4 Industrial Area and the authority cannot distribute extra floor area ratio here to generate more income.