Ghaziabad corporation extends door-to-door solid waste collection scheme to all 100 wards

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Thursday flagged off door-to-door collection vehicles for the daily collection of solid waste from the remaining 27 residential wards in the city. With this, the corporation has brought all residential wards in its ambit, and is now trying to figure out user charges for the services offered to the residents.

According to officials, 13 wards in the city-zone, nine in Vijay Nagar and five in Kavi Nagar zone were finally brought under the ambit of the scheme.

The service was first started by the agency in October 2017, when it deployed nearly 100 vehicles for 65 wards. The scheme was later introduced in other wards.

“We have roped in nearly 50 vehicles. Seven or eight more vehicles will arrive in a day or two. With this, we have covered all the 100 wards under the ambit of the scheme. Further, we will also be introducing the door-to-door scheme in commercial areas where night sweeping activity is going on presently,” CP Singh, municipal commissioner, said.

According to officials, they have hired private agencies for the 27 wards, but the users will have to pay charges as defined by the corporation.

In September last year, the corporation had initiated night-sweeping at 15 major markets and roped in 400-500 personnel to carry out cleaning on a daily basis.

“The households and commercial areas covered under the initial door-to-door collection scheme will pay charges retroactively from January 2018. The pattern of charges has already been cleared by the board and notified,” Singh added.

Under the scheme, owners of households will be required to pay Rs 40 to Rs70 per month as user charges, while owners of commercial establishments will have to pay anything between Rs 200 and Rs 2,000 per month. The charges have been duly defined, cleared by the corporation board and published under a Gazette Notification.

Singh said that the modalities for collection are being worked out and the corporation staff will be roped in to collect the charges. Officials said that they are yet to decide whether the collection will be done on a monthly, quarterly or a half-yearly basis. However, they said that the user will have the option to pay for an entire year in advance.

The residents’ welfare associations of high-rise apartments, being bulk generators of solid waste, have been asked to collect their solid waste at one spot in the society from where vehicles will carry it away, officials said.

“Users in high-rises will have to pay per flat,” Singh added.

The city generates nearly 950 metric tonnes of solid waste daily, but is yet to find a permanent solution to the scientific disposal of waste as per the guidelines of the Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Rules. Two solid waste management plants have been proposed at Galand and Modinagar, but construction activity is yet to start.

With the help of the door-to-door collection scheme, the real-time tracking of 350 solid waste collection vehicles and the removal of 300 open waste collection centres, the city, in June, was awarded the tag of ‘Fastest Mover’ city and secured the 36th spot in ‘Swachh Survekshan’ rankings. The tag was given to Ghaziabad among the category of cities with a population of more than 10 lakh.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 14:09 IST