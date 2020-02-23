e-paper
Ghaziabad man dragged by leash, asked to bark by spouse's kin

Ghaziabad man dragged by leash, asked to bark by spouse’s kin

A video, which was shot last year in May, went viral on social media and an inquiry has been initiated into the incident.

noida Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:54 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Ghaziabad
Ikrammudin being assaulted by few men in the video that went viral.
Ikrammudin being assaulted by few men in the video that went viral. (ANI UP/Twitter)
         

In a bizarre incident, reported from Ghaziabad, a man was beaten up, dragged with a dog leash and asked to bark allegedly by the kin of his spouse.

A video, which was shot last year in May, went viral on social media and an inquiry has been initiated into the incident.

“I was picked up by my wife’s relatives as they were not happy with our court marriage. They thrashed me and shot a video of the incident in May 2019,” said Ikramuddin, the victim while speaking to ANI.

 

Ikramuddin also alleged that so far no action has been taken by the police as his wife’s younger brother is a constable. “No action is taken by the police as my wife’s brother is a cop,” he said.

 

Prabhat Kumar, a constable at Sadar Police Station, also spoke to ANI regarding the incident and said, “We have received a video. We will investigate each angle in the story. An order to file an FIR has been given.”

