Ghaziabad: Six factories sealed in Hindon Vihar

noida

Updated: Oct 12, 2020 00:05 IST

Ghaziabad: Acting on unauthorised factories, the Ghaziabad administration has sealed six such units at Hindon Vihar, which is listed as one of the major pollution hot spots in the district. With the winter season approaching, officials said crackdown will continue in the coming days in order to curb air pollution.

According to officials, the drive was taken up on Saturday evening at Hindon Vihar, located close to Shaheed Sthal-New Bus Adda metro station, and also near river Hindon adjacent to the Delhi-Meerut Road.

“We sealed six factories which were operating out of residential areas. Some of these were operating furnaces while others were engaged in extraction of chemicals in the open. Teams from the pollution and electricity departments were also present. We also snapped the electricity connections to the units,” said DP Singh, sub-divisional magistrate.

The Uttar Pradesh pollution control board (UPPCB) had identified Hindon area as one of the hot spots last year as it reported several instances of burning of garbage and polythene.

“The drive will continue in the coming days in Hindon Vihar and other areas, including Loni, where such factories are operating,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

During the current season, the Ghaziabad city has already been witnessing air in the ‘poor’ category of the air quality index (AQI). According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI levels have ranged in the ‘poor’ category on nine out of 11 days in October in Ghaziabad.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ’moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. The ‘poor’ category AQI may result in breathing discomfort upon prolonged exposure.

Ghaziabad’s AQI on Sunday was 231, or ‘poor’.