Ghaziabad suicide: 60-yr-old spent the whole night with the bodies of wife, pet dog

Sixty-year-old Madhusudhan Siddhanti, an advertising consultant, spent nearly 20 hours with the bodies of his 52-year-old wife Karuna and that of their 14-year-old Labrador ‘Bruno’. He remained in their 10th floor flat in GH-7 highrise in Ghaziabad for almost a day before he went to the police station and reported the matter.

It was around 1pm on Wednesday that Siddhanti reached the Crossings Republik police post and told officers that his wife Karuna had committed suicide after strangling Bruno around 5pm on Tuesday.

“I was shocked to hear what he had to say. He told us that he spent the entire night with the two bodies. He said he tried to commit suicide by jumping off the building and even thought of going to the nearby railway track to kill himself,” sub-inspector Prajant Tyagi, the police post in-charge, said.

When the police reached the flat, they found Karuna’s body on the table while the dog’s body was on a sofa which had bloodstains on it.

“I was sleeping and woke up around 5pm on Tuesday. I found my wife hanging from the ceiling. She had used a red coloured rope and had also strangled our pet dog who was like a child to us. For the past couple of days, we were talking about the cheque bounce case which was filed against me and both of us were disturbed,” Siddhanti said.

He said he did not attend the hearing at the Rohini court on Tuesday as he feared that he might be arrested. “My wife was equally anxious about the events which would follow. We are in a financial crisis. After I saw that she was dead, I spent the entire night sitting beside the body and kept recalling all the times we had shared in the 30 years of our married life,” Siddhanti said.

Siddhantis’ is a three-room apartment with a kitchen and drawing room. Both bodies were in the drawing room and Siddhanti spent the night beside them. The kitchen showed no signs of cooking and there weren’t any signs of a dinner being prepared the day earlier (Monday).

“I cried the whole night and held myself responsible for their deaths. Sometime in the night, I went to the nearby golf course and sat there for a couple of hours. I could not sleep the entire night and kept roaming the flat. I was thinking of ways to commit suicide after Karuna was gone. I even tried looking down the 10th floor balcony to see if I could jump. Then, I tried to walk to the nearby railway tracks, but I could not muster the courage to kill myself,” Siddhanti said.

The neighbours of the tower in GH-7 were shocked as they were not aware that the Siddhantis were in any kind of trouble. It was only after the police arrived at the tower that the neighbours got to know that the woman and their dog were dead.

The police were very careful not to leave Siddhanti alone as they feared that he might try to harm himself.

“He is in a state of shock and depression. He spent long hours with the bodies of his wife and dog. He told us that he even thought of various ways of committing suicide. We will now question him about the entire sequence of events. He has been giving us different answers to us so far,” Manisha Singh, circle officer (city I), said.