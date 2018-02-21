Ghaziabad suicide: The cheque-bounce case triggered my wife to commit suicide, says husband

Sixty-year-old Madhusudhan Siddhanti on Wednesday claimed that his wife Karuna, 52, had left a note on the wall of their drawing room saying ‘this house is haunted’ and also scribbled the name of the official of the private firm who had filed a cheque bounce court case against her husband. Police are looking at the note on the wall to ascertain if that is a suicide note.

Karuna allegedly hanged herself in the flat on Tuesday after allegedly killing their 14-year-old pet Labrador Bruno.

The name of the Delhi-based firm and its official were scribbled on the wall followed by, ‘... has killed us’. The police said they will verify the claims of Siddhanti with the help of handwriting experts.

“Since we moved into this house from Delhi, it has robbed us of everything. I purchased the flat in 2010. Then, I was a senior director (advertising) with a firm in Delhi. After we moved here, our life fell apart. I had to leave my job and could not honour my Rs 12 lakh commitment after which a case was filed against me,” Siddhanti said.

“We plunged into a deep financial crisis and, finally, we had to sell the flat in 2012. Since then, we have been living on rent in the same flat and paying Rs 17,500 a month as rent. I can hardly manage to earn Rs 30,000-35,000 per month with my consultancy job. Karuna and I shared a deep and loving bond despite the fact that we had no children,” he said.

He said his wife had faced some health complications due to which the couple remained childless.

“We were more than happy though we had no children. Bruno (their Labrador pet) has been with us since his birth. He was like a son to us. Both Karuna and I lost our parents. We have no relatives and I have a brother who stays in Vaishali (Ghaziabad). I don’t remember his mobile phone number. No other relative visited us and neither did we visit them. We were happy with our lives but everything fell apart after we moved to the flat in 2010,” Siddhanti said.

The neighbours in the tower were shocked when they came to know about the deaths.

“We did not notice anything suspicious in the flat yesterday. It is only after the police arrived that we got to know what had happened. The aunty (Karuna) never came out of the flat. We sometimes saw the uncle (Siddhanti) in the park along with the dog. They were now very communicative and did not socialise mouch,” a neighbour, on the ninth floor of the tower, said.

Siddhanti said the trigger point of the alleged suicide was a hearing at the Rohini court on Tuesday.

“I did not go due to the fear that I would be arrested,” he said.

The GH-7 high-rise where the incident took place has nearly 1,900 flats and is one of the biggest high-rise in Ghaziabad.

The police are now trying to find out the exact details of what happened transpired in the 10th floor flat.

“The woman hanged herself is what the husband is claiming. We found her body on the dining table which was placed below a hook in the ceiling from where the rope was tied. A proper investigation and examination of the postmortem findings will follow,” Manisha Singh, circle officer (city I), said.