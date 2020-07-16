Govt nod for super specialist doctors, trauma centre at GIMS

noida

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 23:57 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday gave permission to hire super specialist doctors as visiting professors at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida.

Addressing the fourth administrative body meeting of the GIMS, chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said that the super specialist doctors will not only ensure qualitative treatment for patients, but will also help train undergraduate and postgraduate students at the hospital. “It has also been decided that additional posts of senior resident doctors will be created soon. The government has also agreed to open a trauma centre in the campus of the medical college,” he said.

The chief secretary also said that the college administration has been asked to provide best possible treatment to the Covid-19 patients admitted there. “We have also approved their demand to open the hospital management department and get accredited from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH),” he said.

GIMS director Dr. (Brig) Rakesh Gupta said that this decision will be proved a milestone in making GIMS, a world-class medical college.

Tiwari also appreciated the efforts undertaken by the team of doctors and para-medics, in treatment of Covid-19 patients admitted there.

G B Nagar cases

With two more deaths in the district recorded on Thursday, the overall death toll in Gautam Budh Nagar has now gone up to 37. District health officials did not disclose the details of the deceased.

GB Nagar district acting chief medical officer (CMO) Dr. Nepal Singh said that with 143 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reported in the district in the past 24 hours, the overall count has gone up to 3,869 cases.

According to the daily health bulletin released by the state control room, a total of 2,878 Covid-19 positive patients have been cured and discharged, including 67 on Thursday, in the district so far. “So far, 37 Covid-19 positive patients have lost their lives in the district. As a result, the district now has 947 active cases,” the bulletin stated.

The bulletin said that in the last 24 hours, as many as 29 Covid-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh have lost their lives and their death audit report is awaited.

On the other hand, after declaring fresh list of 339 containment zones on Wednesday evening, including 305 in category-1 (with just one Covid case) and 34 in category-2 (more than one Covid case), the GB Nagar district Thursday issued orders to de-seal 30 (28 category 1 zones and two under category 2) of them.



District magistrate Suhas LY said that the containment zone in urban areas will be a 250 metre radius from the residence of a patient or the entire mohalla (floor in which the patient resides in a society) in case there is a single positive case and radius of 500 metres. “If there are more than one positive cases, there will be a buffer zone of 250 metres outside the containment zone. In rural areas the village will be taken as containment zone if there is one case, if there is more than one case the adjoining area of villages will be taken as buffer zone,” he said.

While a containment zone imposes strict restrictions on the movement of residence and complete sealing on the entry and exit points, while in buffer zones, movement is not restricted but services, except for essentials, are.

The DM further informed that in case of multi storied residential buildings / societies the same rules will apply with regards to containment zones. “If one case in a floor situated in a multi-storey society, that particular floor where active case/ cases have been found shall be designated as containment zone. If cases are found in more than one tower in a society, all such towers where active cases have been found along with all such common facilities like park, gym swimming pool, and banquet hall shall form containment zone,” he said.