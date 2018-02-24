Greater Noida: Cop suspended after car tyres are stolen from police post

A constable belonging to the Accher police post in Greater Noida was suspended after three tyres of an accident-hit vehicle, parked inside the outpost, was stolen on Thursday night.

Police said the tyres of a Maruti S-Cross were found to be stolen on the night of February 22. The outpost is located in the Accher area of Pi -1 in Greater Noida.The car had met with an accident on February 20 in the same area and it was towed away to the police post.

“The image of the force has been affected due to this incident and, prima facie, it appears that the allegations levied against constable Atar Singh are true. He has been suspended with immediate effect and a department inquiry has been initiated against him,” Prabhat Dixit, public relation officer, Gautam Budh Nagar police, said.

Although police have refused to divulge details about the incident, sources say a complaint was filed against the constable Atar Singh to the senior superintendent of police Love Kumar by the vehicle owner after he noticed the tyres missing. Singh was alone on duty on the night of the alleged theft and he has been punished for being negligent while on duty, police said.

“We are investigating the case and no one has been arrested in the matter yet,” Brajesh Verma, station house officer, Kasna police station, said.

This is the fifth such incident in the last three months when personnel of the Gautam Budh Nagar police have been suspended on various criminal and disciplinary charges.