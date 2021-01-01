e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Greater Noida to borrow ₹1500 crore for land acquisition

Greater Noida to borrow ₹1500 crore for land acquisition

noida Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Greater Noida Authority will borrow ₹1,500 crore from two banks to acquire land and expand the city.

The Authority has 38,000 hectares notified in the district and plans to acquire 30,000 hectares. In the next few years, with an international airport and the Film City expected to come up, demand for industrial, commercial and residential land is expected to increase. The Authority too had recently won investments worth ₹6,000 crore.

Much of the land to be acquired would be from farmers.

“Both domestic and international investors would want to set up industrial units in Greater Noida. But we are left with no more land, Therefore we have decided to acquire more and develop basic facilities like roads, drains, sewer lines and parks,” said said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer of the authority. “We have already borrowed ₹600 crore and will soon borrow an additional ₹900 crore.”

top news
Dry run today to test systems
Dry run today to test systems
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
Pandemic blues: Man gets pay cut, son robs to pay school fees
Pandemic blues: Man gets pay cut, son robs to pay school fees
Covid update: Pan-India vaccine dry run today; Oxford vaccine use in India
Covid update: Pan-India vaccine dry run today; Oxford vaccine use in India
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In