High-rise resident held for negligence in friend’s death

A 25-year-old resident of a high-rise building was booked for negligence a year after his friend died by falling off the balcony of his fourth floor flat in Sector 45 last month. A police case was registered at Sector 39 police station, following a court order.

The incident took place May 25, 2018, when the victim, Shikhar Srivastava was visiting his friend Pushpendra at his flat in Amrapali Sapphire in Noida’s Sector 45.

According to family members of the deceased, Pushpendra reported that Shikhar fell from the balcony around 1.30am and died the next day, during treatment.

“We got to know around 3.30am that Shikhar was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Shahdara, after which I went there. But he passed away before we could talk to him,” Anand Prakash Srivastava, the victim’s uncle, said in his complaint.

He said the two consumed alcohol at Pushpendra’s house.

“They were alone in the house, and had a few drinks before going to sleep. He told us he found out about the incident when police visited his house saying Shikhar was in the hospital,” Srivastava said in his complaint.

No case had been filed in the matter at the time, as the police had ruled it to be an accident.

Shikhar hailed from Gurugram and was employed as an engineer at an air purifier manufacturing unit. The family alleged that they suspect foul play in the case, and have been pushing for a thorough investigation of the matter.

The court order mentioned that Anand had filed a writ petition on May 7, 2019, asking that a criminal inquiry be conducted in the case, following which the FIR was ordered.

A case was registered at Sector 39 police station under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, against Pushpendra.

“A case has been registered based on a court order, and an investigation will be carried out. Due action will be taken soon,” Rajesh Kumar Jha, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 14:39 IST