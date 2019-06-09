Iit-jodhpur professor arrested for rape from Sector 16A

A 40-year-old assistant professor at Iit-jodhpur, who had been booked on Thursday by the Sector 20 police for allegedly raping a woman in Noida Sector 16A was arrested on Saturday.

The suspect had been identified as Vivek Vijaywargiya, an assistant professor in the mathematics department. The matter came to light at 11am on Thursday when security guards and staff at private company’s programme in Sector 16A had spotted the woman crying.

They asked the victim about the issue and then informed the police. The woman had known the suspect for over 10 years, the police said, adding that Vijaywargiya had called the victim to meet him in Noida.

He then took her to a hostel room in a public sector company’s guest house on the pretext of getting her a job. The woman and showed him the requisite documents and her résumé.

“The suspect suddenly asked me what price I can pay to get the job. He then started making advances at me. When I refused and pushed him away, he hit me on the legs and hands,” she said in the complaint. He raped her afterwards, she alleged.

The woman had first met the professor at a private coaching centre in Jodhpur, where he offered her mathematics tuition classes around 10 years ago. She later shifted to Delhi after her marriage, while the accused got a job in Iit-jodhpur.

“Following the woman’s complaint, we had been on the lookout for the accused. He was arrested on Saturday afternoon from Sector 16, which he often visits,” Rajveer Singh Chauhan, Sector 20 police station, said.

He said that while the woman’s medical examination had been ordered earlier, the report is still awaited.

“The suspect was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail. However, the investigation in the matter is still underway and we are gathering the necessary evidence,” Singh said.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 14:33 IST