In police custody for Rs 126-cr land fraud, probe reveals Yeida ex-CEO’s role in another scam

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday said a probe has established that in 2013, the then chief of the authority had committed irregularities in purchasing 10 hectares of agricultural land for Rs 30 crore, though there was no need for the land.

The probe established that then Yeida chief executive officer PC Gupta and his associates were involved in this alleged irregularity. Gupta and 26 others are already facing investigations in another case, pertaining to irregularities to the tune of Rs 126 crore, in connection with the purchase of 57 hectares that was not required for any purpose, officials said.

Seven of the accused, including PC Gupta, are in police custody in connection with the Rs 126 crore case. The 15 persons, accused in the 10 hectare case, are also part of the Rs 126 crore case, officials said.

Yeida chairman Dr Prabhat Kumar, in June 2017, had ordered a probe into the purchase of 10 hectares in Mathura and Agra, along the 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

Yeida, in August 2012, finished the construction of the expressway and was to provide residential plots to farmers, whose agricultural land was acquired for the expressway. The Yeida’s urban town planning department had said that 5 hectares were required to provide residential plots to farmers.

“We have completed the probe and submitted the report to Dr Prabhat Kumar for further action. We cannot comment further on the case,” Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer, Yeida, said.

The probe has established that then officials, in connivance with relatives and other brokers, purchased 15 hectares of land.

“That means they purchased an extra 10 hectares without any need for the same. First, the officials made their associates purchase 10 hectares from farmers at cheap rates. Then, the authority purchased it from these associates at a higher rate, with the result that these associates made exorbitant gains. We are sending the probe report to UP government for necessary action,” a Yeida official, requesting anonymity, said.

There are a total of 15 persons, including officials, involved in this irregularity, the probe report said. The land was purchased in Mudavali village, which is located in Hathras district, along the Yamuna Expressway.

“The Yeida acquired 10 hectares and paid land compensation immediately at a time when the authority was going through a financial crisis,” the official said.

The Yeida is currently struggling to pay a debt of nearly Rs 3,500 crore to different government agencies as well as banks. Officials involved in the probe said at a time when the authority did not have funds, it acquired 10 hectares in 2013 without any need for it.

On February 16, HT had reported that a probe by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh established that there were violations in the leaseback of residential land to those who were not farmers in Bisrakh area.

The area has become the epicentre of irregularities in the matter, with most cases pertaining to this area.

