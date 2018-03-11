India, Afghanistan teams of differently abled cricketers to play three-day Test starting March 20

The India and Afghanistan teams of differently abled cricketers are set to play a three-day Test match at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, starting March 20.

“This is first time in India that differently abled cricket teams will play Tests on our ground from March 20 to 28. Later, these two teams also will play two One-Day matches on April 1 and 2,”

said Rajiv Tyagi, general manager of the Greater Noida authority, which owns this 39acre sports facility.

Tyagi said they have started preparations to host the specially abled players.

“Hosting players of these two teams, which have immensely talented cricketers, is a big opportunity of us. We want

to support these two teams in every way possible to promote sports among the specially abled,” he said.

In December 2015, the Greater Noida cricket stadium had officially become the home ground for Afghanistan cricketers after the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) signed a memorandum of understanding to this effect.

“Becoming the home ground for Afghanistan cricket team was a big achievement for us. Now, we are hosting differently abled cricketers. It is very encouraging for us because we are actively working towards encouraging sports (among differently abled),” Tyagi said.

These two teams had played T-20 matches under the Dosti Cup in Vadodara in May last year.

Before the three-day Test match, the stadium will also host a cricket series between under-17 teams of Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“Under-17 cricket teams of Afghanistan and Bangladesh are already here, and are busy practising at the stadium. These two teams will play their first Test from March 13 to 15 and second Test from March 18 to 20 at our sports facility. The teams will also have three One-Day matches on March 23, 25 and 27 before their departure on March 28,” Tyagi said.

The Greater Noida cricket stadium has emerged as a sports facility of choice for national and international cricket matches in the recent years.

In April 2016, the ICC had organised the Intercontinental Cup series in which teams from Afghanistan, Namibia and Nepal participated.

In December 2015, it had hosted Ranji Trophy matches between UP and Vadodara, and the Afghanistan-Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket series as well.

The stadium can currently accommodate around 10,000 people. The authority wants to increase this capacity to accommodate 14,000 people.