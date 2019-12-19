e-paper
Internet services suspended in Ghaziabad for next 24 hrs amid ongoing protest against CAA

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said there is an input that anti-social elements can spread rumours and post hate posts through various social media platforms following which internet services will be inactive in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from Thursday 10 pm.

Dec 19, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad administration officials said the decision was taken to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the district which can hurt people and lead to damage to public properties. (HT Archive)
         

Ghaziabad district magistrate on Thursday evening ordered all telecom and other internet service providers to block internet services in the district following violent protests in parts of the state.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said there is an input that anti-social elements can spread rumours and post hate posts through various social media platforms following which internet services will be inactive in Ghaziabad for 24 hours from Thursday 10 pm.

Ghaziabad administration officials said the decision was taken to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the district which can hurt people and lead to damage to public properties.

Violent protest was witnessed in the state capital Lucknow on Thursday following which the decision has been taken.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier in the day warned criminal elements that the authorities would confiscate properties of people who vandalise public property.

