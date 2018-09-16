Jewar international airport clears land hurdle along Yamuna Expressway

The decks have been cleared for the proposed Jewar international airport along the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida with 4,210 or 71% farmer families – which is more than the mandatory 70% – giving written consent for the acquisition of agricultural land for the project.

As many as 202 farmers gave their consent at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Saturday, officials said.

According to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the administration needs to have the consent of 70% farmers before it can start with the land acquisition process.

“We have now got the consent of 4210 families out of 5926 affected families. That means we have got consent of 71% families. Now, there is no hurdle in the way of the airport becoming a reality. We will now inform the UP chief minister about this development,” Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said.

The district magistrate has now requested the remaining families to give their consent so that 100% agreement can be provided to clear the way for the upcoming airport – the second one in the national capital region after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport.

“We want to thank families who have given their consent. We want to request the remaining families also to give their consent,” said BN Singh, DM.

The government had warned that if all farmers did not agree to hand over their land, it would have no option but to drop the airport project.

With 71% farmers now ready to give land, the district administration now faces the task of correcting errors in land records so that farmers can be given their rightful compensation.

Farmers said if the anomalies, mostly related to names, are not corrected on time, they would face problems in getting the land compensation and rehabilitation package.

The UP government in the first phase will acquire 1,441 hectares from six villages— Rohi, Parohi, Banwaribas, Ramner, Dayanatpur and Ranhera.

On the whole, the government would acquire nearly 5,000 hectares for the project. The estimated budget for the project is Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 crore and the airport is expected to be operational by 2022-23. Spread over 5,000 hectares with four runways, it is expected to be India’s biggest, YEIDA, the nodal agency for the project, had earlier said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 03:50 IST