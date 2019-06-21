Law student among 3 held in Greater Noida for smuggling heroin worth Rs 80 lakh

A 24-year-old student was among three arrested for peddling heroin in Greater Noida on Thursday, and recovered narcotics worth Rs 80 lakh from them. The suspects — Himanshu Balwaria (24), a resident of Rewari in Haryana, Vikas Kumar (30) of Madhepura in Bihar and Dharmraj (32) of Badayun district in Uttar Pradesh — were caught with 745 grams of heroin near Sadullapur railway crossing in Badalpur. The suspects were allegedly getting the narcotics from a supplier in Munger, Bihar.

Balwaria is studying law in Kurukshetra University and claimed he has played state-level boxing in Haryana.

Vinit Jaiswal, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said the police received information about some drug peddlers in Greater Noida. “The police team deployed a decoy customer and called the suspects for a deal. The three reached there on a bike with the heroin consignment. A police team immediately arrested the three persons red-handed,” he said.

Balwaria also told the police his father works as a sub-inspector with the Delhi Police, but is suspended from duty. The police said they are yet to probe these revelations.

Vikas Kumar worked as a water purifier salesman while Dharmraj worked as a painter. Vikas said he had received the narcotics from a cousin, Vashishth Kumar, who hails from Munger. Vashishth had allegedly told him that the business was very profitable, and he also roped in Himanshu and Dharmraj in the gang.

“They had got the consignment from Bihar six months ago, but had not found suitable customers. Vashishth then asked Vikas to contact Himanshu, who was supposed to help them sell the narcotics in Greater Noida and Haryana. “Himanshu confessed that he needed more money than he was making, because of which he got involved in drug peddling,” said Jaiswal.

The accused were booked under Sections 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. “They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We are investigating the matter to know if some more people were involved in the ring,” Jaiswal said. Police have launched a search to arrest the kingpin Vashishth, who is absconding.

