Law student kills himself, leaves video accusing friends of harassment

A 20-year-old law student allegedly killed himself at his house in Shastri Nagar and left behind a video on his mobile in which he accused four of his friends of harassing him.

The police, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the student’s father, has registered a case for abetting suicide against the four.

According to his family, 20-year-old Vipin Verma was found hanging at his house at Shastri Nagar on the evening of July 11. The incident took place around 5pm when none of the family members was present at home. They later rushed him to a private hospital in Kavi Nagar where he was declared dead, the family said.

Vipin was a 3rd-year student and was enrolled in a five-year integrated law programme at a private college in Ghaziabad.

“We informed the police immediately about the incident and they said that an autopsy would be conducted. They also asked us if we knew the reason behind the extreme step but we could not say anything at that time. After we came home, Vipin’s older brother found his mobile phone which was unlocked. There was a video on the phone which Vipin probably recorded before the suicide. In the video, he had named four of his friends and accused them of harassing him since June 14. We have given the mobile phone to police for investigation,” Vijay Kumar, Vipin’s brother in law, said.

The police, on the basis of a complaint by Vipin’s father, lodged an FIR under section 306 (abetting suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and named four persons, mentioned in the video as suspects.

“We have called all the four suspects for questioning and have not arrested anyone so far. One of the suspects, who is a class 12 girl student, told us that the Vipin had proposed her for marriage three or four days ago but she had refused to marry him. The statements of the other three suspects will also be recorded,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

“In the video, the Vipin named four persons and also asked his sister not to get saddened and take care of his mother. He also said his father took good care of him.”

“The motive behind Vipin committing suicide is not very clear at present. We are taking up a detailed investigation and are questioning the four persons. No arrests have been made so far,” Shlok Kumar, SP(city) added.

The police said that the four suspects are all students and aged between 17 to 20 years.

“The four were mentally harassing my son since June and Vipin had even informed my wife Bhagwati Devi about it. We had consoled him and told him that we will also speak to friends’ parents and that she should concentrate on his studies. I even tried to meet the four friends them but could not. I spoke to then over the phone but they denied harassing my son. After this my son committed suicide and left behind the video,” Virendra Kumar, Vipin’s father, said.

Virendra is head constable and currently posted at Dhaulana in Hapur district. “We still don’t know the reason which prompted Vipin to take such a drastic step. In the video, he has not mentioned any harassment due to caste-based comments nor did he mention caste-based discrimination in the past to us,” he added.

“In case, it was a matter of a broken friendship with a girl or something of that sort, Vipin should have moved on and not taken such an extreme step,” Vijay, Vipin’s brother-in-law, said.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 07:55 IST