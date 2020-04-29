e-paper
Man arrested for assaulting another with a shaving blade

noida Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A 38-year-old man was arrested by the Noida police Wednesday for allegedly assaulting an acquaintance with a shaving blade. The cause of the attack is unclear, police said.

The victim was identified as Vijay Singh (20), a resident of Sector 12, while the suspect was identified as Krishna Yadav, a resident of Sector 8.

“We got a call on the police helpline that a man had been attacked with a blade after which a team was rushed to the spot. Singh was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries and he was later discharged,” Rameshwar Kumar, station house officer, Sector 24 police station, said.

Yadav had allegedly attacked the victim and slashed his neck with the blade and after Singh raised the alarm, Yadav was caught by passersby and later handed over to the police.

“The injuries were not very severe. However, the cause of the attack is unclear. There does not seem to be any provocation There are no financial disputes between the two -- they had known each other from some time as they worked in the same company. We have asked both parties, but no reason has come up for the attack,” the SHO said.

Police said Yadav might be mentally challenged. Based on the complaint of Singh’s father, a case of attempt to murder (Section 307) of the Indian Penal Code was filed against Yadav.

The blade was recovered while the suspect was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

