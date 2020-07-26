e-paper
Man arrested for killing 'alcoholic' brother in Greater Noida

Man arrested for killing ‘alcoholic’ brother in Greater Noida

The accused told the police he was peeved by his brother’s alcoholism and misbehaviour with women members of their joint family, which led him to the crime, according to officials.

noida Updated: Jul 26, 2020 22:40 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Noida
Arrest-handcuffs.
         

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his brother, whose body was found dumped in an isolated area a week ago, in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, police said.

The body of Bhisham Singh, a resident of Bisrakh village in Greater Noida, was found near bushes in an isolated area around a week ago. The body bore stab marks and an FIR was lodged at the Bisrakh police station and investigation taken up, a police spokesperson said.

“During the probe, evidence led the police to the deceased’s brother Deepak and he was questioned. When quizzed, Deepak confessed to stabbing his brother to death. He told the police that Bhisham would frequently consume alcohol, create ruckus at home and misbehave with women family members because of which he decided to kill his brother,” the spokesperson said.

The accused has been arrested and booked under IPC 302 (murder) and related charges, the police said.

Further proceedings were being carried out in the case, the police added.

