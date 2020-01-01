Man booked for molesting woman in Noida’s Sector 49

noida

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 23:59 IST

A man was booked on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a woman in Sarfabad village, under the jurisdiction of Sector 49 police station.

The suspect has been identified as Satyapal Yadav and is also a resident of Sarfabad, the police said.

The woman’s husband had filed a complaint in Sector 49 police station on Tuesday in the matter. The complainant said he works as a street food vendor.

“My wife and I live in a rented accommodation in the village. Initially, Yadav told me that I need to a pay monthly amount as extortion in order to continue my work. Later, he started stalking my wife whenever she went to the market to buy goods,” the woman’s husband said in his complaint.

The complainant added, “The man wanted to be with my wife. He threatened her that he would kill me if she does not meet his demands,” he said.

The complainant had alleged that Yadav is an influential person in the neighbourhood with political connections.

In-charge, Sector 49 police station, Dharmendra Sharma, said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against Yadav under section 354 (molestation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 294 (obscene acts), and 384 (demanding extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Primary investigation shows the suspect has a history of creating ruckus in the area. He does not have any political connections according to our initial investigation. The woman and the suspect live in the same neighbourhood and there is a dispute going on between them. The woman said that the suspect had stalked her a few days ago. The local people had held a meeting and resolved the issue without informing the police. We have registered a case and launched a search for the suspect. He is on the run at the moment,” he said.