Noida man breaks into own house, steals jewellery, money meant for wife’s cancer treatment

A 50-year-old man was booked Saturday evening for allegedly breaking into his own house and stealing his wife’s jewellery as well as money set aside for her treatment, in a high-rise society in Greater Noida, based on a complaint filed by his wife. Two of his accomplices have also been booked.

The 47-year-old woman, who did not wish to be named, claimed that she is suffering from cancer. According to her complaint, her husband, Surendra Singh took the help of his brother Shailendra and friend Nitin to break into his own house, located in Greater Noida’s Surajpur.

According to her, the couple has been married for the last 25 years and has two children. Surendra is employed as an engineer with a private firm in Delhi and she works as a teacher.

The alleged incident took place in the evening of January 29 when the woman was not at home. She alleged that her husband stole the money and jewellery she had kept for her treatment.

“I was informed by one of the guards of the society that three persons, along with a locksmith, were trying to break open the lock of my house, saying they were the owners of the house. When I reached the society, I found the door of my house ajar and a gold necklace, eight gold bangles, a pair of gold earrings, eight gold rings, 80 silver coins, silver dishes, a scooter, my daughter’s gold earrings, and Rs 50,000 in cash stolen,” the woman told HT.

She claimed that CCTV footage outside the apartment purportedly showed the three men taking help of a locksmith to break into the house. She said the footage was now with the police.

She added that on January 25, she had called up the police as her husband had allegedly assaulted her, for which he was kept in the police lock-up for a few days.

“When he had assaulted me, I called the police who locked him up after filing a non-cognizable report. Right after he was released, he sought the help of his brother and friend to rob all the money and jewellery I had kept for my cancer treatment,” she told HT.

She also mentioned that the rift between her and her husband began when she was diagnosed with cancer.

“Right after I was diagnosed, he told me he was in a relationship with another woman; and had been for some years. He said he wanted to marry her. He wants to deprive me of all my money so that I cannot afford treatment,” she alleged.

Based on the complaint filed by her, the police have booked the three men under the Indian Penal Code sections 380 and 454 for theft in a dwelling house and trespassing, respectively.

“We are probing the CCTV footage to find more leads. The suspects are on the run and soon, they will be arrested,” Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 09:52 IST