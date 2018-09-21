Man catches hold of magazine of gun used for robbery bid on him

In an attempt to save his valuables, a 35-year-old man employed with a TV news channel in Noida’s Film City foiled a chain snatching bid on Wednesday night after he managed to catch hold of the magazine of the gun that was being used to hold him hostage.

According to the man, a resident of a gated society in Sector 78, the incident took place around 8.30pm when he was walking on the road.

“I had stepped out of home on an errand. I was on the road outside the Hyde Park society when all of a sudden, two guys in an i10 car stopped next to me. One of the guys got down and started asking me directions to Sector 56 while the other one stayed inside the car,” he said, not wishing to be identified.

He added that after a while, he understood that something was amiss. “They were not interested in the directions and I realised they were wasting time in small talk. However, before I could act, the man talking to me started pulling my chain. In our struggle, my T-shirt was torn. He was carrying a pistol in his jeans which he pushed onto my chest,” he said.

The assailant allegedly held the gun with his right hand while trying to pull the victim’s chain with his left. “In our struggle, the pistol moved up my shoulder and the magazine-release button was clicked after which I got hold of the magazine. It happened completely at the spur of the moment. I don’t have any idea about pistol parts and I was lucky that the magazine came out. It had two live bullets in it. The accused fled the spot leaving the magazine behind. I gave it to the police as evidence,” he said.

According to the man, the assailants seemed to be around 30-years-old and were well built. “They appeared to be rowdy, gym-going locals from their built and way of talking,” he said.

The police are working to identify the accused. “The victim gave us the last four numbers of the licence plate of the car. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 49 police station. We are working on tracing the vehicle. We are also looking at CCTV footage from nearby cameras to see if the incident was recorded,” Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer 3, who reached the spot after the incident was reported to police, said.

