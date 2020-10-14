Man kidnaps nephew’s son, sells him to couple

noida

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:18 IST

A couple and their friend were arrested by the Noida police on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old boy on September 11.

The suspects were identified as 40-year-old Yatbeer and the couple as Hasmat and Sama, who were in their thirties, all from Badaun district but living and working in Noida. According to police, the couple had an 10-year-old daughter but wanted a son.

“Yatbeer worked as a security guard in sector 75, and was friends with Hasmat, an auto-rickshaw driver. Hasmat said he would give ₹1.5 lakh to Yatbeer if helped him find a male child to adopt,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Yatbeer came up with a plan to kidnap his nephew’s son, said police. Before the alleged kidnapping, Yatbeer had also allegedly introduced him to Hasmat. Yatbeer’s nephew family lived in Sarfabad.

“On September 11, Yatbeer waited for the boy’s parents to leave for work and then took the boy while he was playing outside his home. He then handed the boy over to Hasmat who took them to his rented accommodation in Greater Noida. The couple then drove to their hometown in Badaun on a motorcycle,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), zone 1.

The boy’s father, Virendra, later that day registered a missinger person’s complaint with the police.

“I had already gone for work when my elder daughter called me and said that my son was missing. We looked around for him for a while but when we could not find him, I called the police helpline. They also looked but there was no sign of my son after which I filed a complaint with sector 49 police,” said Virendra.

“Yatbeer accompanied the family during the entire investigation going as far as to even questioning us about the developments. It was through manual surveillance and call detail records that his role in the kidnapping was found. After he was questioned, the whole incident came to light,” said the DCP.

On Wednesday, Yatbeer was arrested from Sarfabad, while Hasnat was nabbed from the Haldoni crossing in Greater Noida. His wife was found at their house in Badaun from where the boy was also rescued. Police said that he was in good health and that had been given a new name too. “The boy had even begun to address the couple as his parents,” said a police officer. The boy was reunited with his parents too.

Police said that while money was exchanged between the suspects, the exact amount was unclear. The phones and motorcycle used in the incident were also recovered.

Sections for wrongful confinement and criminal conspiracy were added to the kidnapping charges and the suspects were produced before a magistrate before being sent to jail while the boy was handed over to his family.