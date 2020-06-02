e-paper
Man killed on Greater Noida road in hit-and-run case

Man killed on Greater Noida road in hit-and-run case

The driver of the auto-rickshaw has been taken in police custody and booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving, the officials said.

noida Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Noida
Greater Noida Expressway stretch of road seen deserted owing to the coronavirus scare in Noida, India.
Greater Noida Expressway stretch of road seen deserted owing to the coronavirus scare in Noida, India.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

A 40-year-old man was killed allegedly by a speeding auto-rickshaw in Greater Noida in a hit-and-run case, police said on Monday.

The driver of the auto-rickshaw has been taken in police custody and booked for causing death due to negligence and rash driving, the officials said.

The body of Sanjeev was found with injuries on the neck on a road in Pi 3 sector in the morning after which the local police were alerted about the incident, they said.

“Some parts of an auto-rickshaw were found near the incident site and an investigation was taken up which led the police to the driver who lives in Kasna,” an official from Beta II police station said.

“During inquiry, the driver confessed that he had gone to Pi 3 area the previous night to drop a passenger off. While returning he was driving at a high speed when he suddenly hit Sanjeev on the road. He said that he ran away from the spot because of fear,” the official added.

The police said prima facie it appears to be a case of accident and an FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) following a complaint by the deceased’s brother.

The accused, Mohit (20), has been taken into custody and his vehicle impounded, the police added.

