Man run over by roadways bus in Greater Noida, driver held

A motorcycle-borne man was killed allegedly by a speeding roadways bus in the early hours of Monday on the Chithera road stretch of Dadri in Greater Noida. The driver of the bus has been arrested.

The deceased man was identified as Ankush, a resident of Chithera village, believed to be in his early twenties.

According to the police, Ankush was on his way home on his motorcycle when he was run over allegedly by a Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus. Police said the bus was headed to Bulandshahr from New Delhi.

“We received information around 3.30am on Monday that an accident took place on Chithera road, following which a team was sent to the spot. The injured man was rushed to a nearby private hospital but was declared dead. We have sent the body for the autopsy and its reports are awaited,” Neeraj Malik, station house officer, Dadri police station, said.

The driver of the bus was identified as Virendra, a resident of Bulandshahr and a staff member of the UPSRTC.

Police said there were two persons, a driver and a conductor, in the bus at the time of the accident and that the vehicle mowed the motorcycle rider from behind.

“Based on the complaint given by the family of Ankush, the suspect has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 and 338 for rash driving and causing grievous hurt, respectively. We have also seized the vehicle and due action is being taken,” the station house officer, said.

The police also said the driver had been produced before the magistrate and sent to jail.

The body of the man will be handed to the family members after the autopsy.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 03:05 IST