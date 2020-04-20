e-paper
Home / Noida / Mercury to remain below normal for the week, region likely to see light rain

Mercury to remain below normal for the week, region likely to see light rain

noida Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:05 IST
With the mercury level in the region dropping a notch on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the temperatures to remain well below season’s average for the rest of the week. The weather department has also predicted patchy rains in Noida and adjoining regions in the coming days.

According to the IMD, because of an approaching western disturbance – a phenomenon that causes rains in the region—Tuesday and Wednesday might experience light drizzling towards the evenings with chances of thunder and good rains on April 23 (Thursday).

“The mercury will remain well below the season’s average, and in the maximum temperature will be between 32 and 33 degrees for the next two or three days. The temperatures for the rest of the week will also be likely below the season’s average,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecast centre, IMD. “ There are chances of light, patchy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday as well, and on April 23 the region might experience good rainfall,” he added.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, against 35.2 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, same as Sunday.

“The mercury is expected to be below normal for the entire week as, after Thursday, another western disturbance is expected to hit the region around 25th and 26th,” said Mahesh Palawat, director of private weather forecasting agency, Skymet.

