MLAs to suggest plans to handle affairs after April 15

noida

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:08 IST

Day after UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a video conference with all MPs and MLAs of the state, including opposition parties, to discuss the road map of how to lift the lockdown after April 14, Gautam Budh Nagar MLAs said they would likely send their suggestions by Tuesday after consultation with all stakeholders.

On Sunday, in a video conference interaction, Adityanath had told all political leaders that the state machinery must be used to prevent people from spilling out on the streets when the lockdown is lifted partially on April 15. The chief minister sought the cooperation of elected representatives and suggestions on the measures the government can take to control the spread of this highly infectious disease.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who donated ₹1 crore from his constituency fund to the CM Distress Relief Fund for Covid 19, said they were in favour of extending the lockdown till end of month. “Since, Gautam Budh Nagar, with 58 Covid-19 cases, has emerged as the epicentre of infection in the state for now, we believe that the lockdown should be extended till April-end so efforts made so far are not wasted. The government is taking all steps to contain the disease and providing food and medicine to the needy,” he said, adding that it was more important to save human lives and that economies can be rebuilt if the manpower is healthy.

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi also said that if Covid cases continue to increase then the state may not end its lockdown. Noida MLA Pankaj Singh also echoed similar sentiments saying that as of now their focus was on providing food to needy containing the disease from spreading.

“We are taking suggestions from all stakeholders including farmers, businessmen, village heads, intellectuals, doctors and others before sending suggestions to the state government on how to lift the lockdown, if at all. Our priority is to ensure all needy get food, medicine and other essential services without hassle. Anybody who tags me on social networking sites or makes calls for food is getting immediate response. If we can continue to deliver essential services, no one will suffer if the lockdown continues,” said the Noida MLA, who also donated ₹1 crore from his constituency fund to the CM Distress Relief Fund.

GB Nager MP Dr Mahesh Sharma said, “We have made suggestions to the UP government but will not discuss it now. However, the government should take decision on the basis of prevailing conditions in the state.”