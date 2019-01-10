Mumbai court says no to ISIS recruit’s plea to attend brother’s wedding

A special NIA (National Investigating Agency) court on Thursday rejected a plea from Areeb Majeed, the alleged ISIS recruit from the city who returned later, for temporary bail to attend his brother’s wedding on February 2 and 3.

Majeed had earlier approached the court for permission to attend his brother’s wedding with jail escorts, for which his lawyer Shruti Vaidya said would be paid for by Majeed’s family.

The prosecution had, however, opposed the plea, claiming he was an ISIS recruit. The prosecution expressed apprehension that he may threaten or tamper with evidence, if granted temporary bail.

The special court has also rejected Majeed’s plea seeking call data records obtained by the police before his arrest. The detailed order of the rejection is yet to come. Meanwhile, the court has allowed his plea seeking records of medical examination when he was under police custody between November 29, 2014 and December 17, 2014. The court has directed the prosecution to produce the record before the court.

