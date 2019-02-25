NHAI finalises design for grade separator near Delhi-UP border

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finalised the design of a 700-metre long two-lane grade separator which is proposed to connect Hindon elevated road (near Delhi-UP border) to NH-9 near Ghazipur in Delhi.

NHAI officials said that the existing toll plaza at Ghazipur needs to be shifted from the centre to one side of the road and the construction of the grade separator would start after the land clearance necessary for shifting of the toll is finalised. The patch of land to where the toll plaza would be shifted belongs to Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

According to officials land deal between DDA and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which is the nodal agency for toll plazas in Delhi, is expected to be cleared within a month after which the work for the grade separator will start.

“A patch of land belongs to DDA which the SDMC needs to shift the Ghazipur toll plaza. Both the agencies are in talks to discuss the issue. The toll is proposed to be shifted from the centre of the road to only one side on DDA land. We are expecting that the finalisation of the land will be over within one month. This is when we will start the work for the grade separator,” said RP Singh, project director, NHAI.

The authority has proposed the construction of an elevated grade separator which will take the descending traffic from the 10.3km Hindon elevated road (near Delhi-UP border) directly to NH-9, near Ghazipur.

Presently, commuters face traffic bottlenecks at UP Gate while travelling from Ghaziabad to Delhi as they need to drive through a two-lane service road. Commuters often get stuck in long jams at the existing Ghazipur toll plaza.

NHAI officials said that they have proposed the construction of a 700 metre, two-lane grade separator which will help in controlling traffic congestion. According to officials, the project cost is estimated to be between Rs 8.5 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Earlier, Ghaziabad agencies had approached the chairman of NHAI and requested widening of the existing by- lane which is on the descending side of the Hindon elevated road near Delhi-UP border.

However, the monsoon rains last year led to heavy traffic jams as water filled the lower side of the by-line.

This led the NHAI to propose a grade separator for resolving the issue.

Ghaziabad agencies are also planning to extend the six-lane Hindon elevated road to Noida with their consultant proposing three feasible routes which will take commuters near the DND flyway.

The Ghaziabad development authority is yet to take a final call on extending the elevated road project.

