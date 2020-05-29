e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / NMRC gears up to resume Aqua Line operations

NMRC gears up to resume Aqua Line operations

noida Updated: May 29, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation(NMRC) on Friday said it has started preparations in order to resume operations on the Aqua Line which connects Noida and Greater Noida. However, the NMRC—which conducted a mock drill on Friday— has not announced the date for resuming operations.

“We conducted a mock drill at our stations so that our staff remains alert and ready to start operations on Aqua Line whenever the government decides to resume Metro services. We conducted the mock drill so that we could make sure all passengers follow guidelines and adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) while using the Metro whenever the operations start,” said Sandhya Sharma, spokesperson, NMRC.

According to Metro officials, commuters will have to wear face masks and they will be screened with thermal sensors before entering the station. The Aarogya Setu mobile application will also be a must for Metro passengers. Those who do not adhere to these conditions will not be allowed to use the Metro, NMRC guidelines say.

The NMRC had issued detailed guidelines on how Metro services will function after the curbs imposed during the nationwide lockdown are lifted.

“The Metro services will remain suspended till May 31, and we will start operations as and when the government directives are announced in this regard,” said Sharma.

The NMRC said it has directed its staff to ensure that all touchpoints are sanitised properly so that if operations start soon, passengers remain safe and are not expose to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Commuters entering NMRC premises will have to apply sanitisers on their hands, which will be made available to them after they are thermally scanned. To ensure adequate social distance, passengers will be advised to stand in queues in designated spaces on markings made one metre apart near the frisking zones, platforms and inside the train.

top news
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In