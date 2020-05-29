NMRC gears up to resume Aqua Line operations

noida

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:01 IST

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation(NMRC) on Friday said it has started preparations in order to resume operations on the Aqua Line which connects Noida and Greater Noida. However, the NMRC—which conducted a mock drill on Friday— has not announced the date for resuming operations.

“We conducted a mock drill at our stations so that our staff remains alert and ready to start operations on Aqua Line whenever the government decides to resume Metro services. We conducted the mock drill so that we could make sure all passengers follow guidelines and adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) while using the Metro whenever the operations start,” said Sandhya Sharma, spokesperson, NMRC.

According to Metro officials, commuters will have to wear face masks and they will be screened with thermal sensors before entering the station. The Aarogya Setu mobile application will also be a must for Metro passengers. Those who do not adhere to these conditions will not be allowed to use the Metro, NMRC guidelines say.

The NMRC had issued detailed guidelines on how Metro services will function after the curbs imposed during the nationwide lockdown are lifted.

“The Metro services will remain suspended till May 31, and we will start operations as and when the government directives are announced in this regard,” said Sharma.

The NMRC said it has directed its staff to ensure that all touchpoints are sanitised properly so that if operations start soon, passengers remain safe and are not expose to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Commuters entering NMRC premises will have to apply sanitisers on their hands, which will be made available to them after they are thermally scanned. To ensure adequate social distance, passengers will be advised to stand in queues in designated spaces on markings made one metre apart near the frisking zones, platforms and inside the train.