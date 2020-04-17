No fresh case in Noida, district records 35% recovery rate

noida

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:07 IST

While no fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday, nine people who were being treated for the virus at isolation wards in different hospitals in the district were discharged.

A total of 33 patients of the 92 coronavirus confirmed cases in the district have recovered and have been discharged.

District surveillance officer Dr Sunil Dohare said out of 46 reports received in the last 24 hours, no one was tested positive. “Till Friday evening, the number of positive cases reported in the district is 92, of which 33 people have been cured. We have so far collected samples of 1,925 persons,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 35 percent recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Gautam Budh Nagar has brought some cheer to the district administration. Expressing satisfaction over the recovery rate, district magistrate Suhas LY said with observing precautionary measures such as social distancing and restricted movement, the spread of the coronavirus disease can be checked. “It is really encouraging that nine more patients have been cured and discharged today. Now, there are only 59 active cases in the district,” he said.

The recovery rate so far is better than the national and state recovery rates which are around 13% and 9% respectively. The Union health ministry on Friday morning said there are 13,387 positive cases in the country, and 1,748 people have been cured. After the coronavirus outbreak, Gautam Budh Nagar emerged as the district with the highest number of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Dohare said as 1,222 people are under the health department’s surveillance in the district. “ We have screened a total of 12,46,769 people until now. Altogether 4,036 teams have been deployed for surveys and they have visited 3,90,898 houses in the district so far. We have also identified 1,030 travellers, who have been put under surveillance,” he said.

In another development, state chief secretary RK Tiwari, on Friday issued a detailed advisory for offices and industries that are likely to be allowed to start operations in the state from April 20 using e-passes.

According to the advisory, manufacturing and industrial units of industries like steel, refineries, cement, chemicals, fertilisers, garments, foundries, paper, and sugar mills, will be allowed to work after getting required permissions from the competent authorities. All services relating to health, petrol pumps, gas agencies, and LPG outlets will also be allowed to function, the advisory said.