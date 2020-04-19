Noida: 12 persons from highrises booked for not wearing masks in public

noida

As many as 12 persons were booked by the Sector 49 police on Sunday for violating the guidelines of the lockdown and not wearing masks in public as stipulated by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Section 144 has been imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar district since March 15. It forbids the gathering of more than four people in an area. Besides, the entire country is in lockdown till May 3 in light of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis and the state government has mandated the use of face masks in public.

In light of these restrictions, 12 people from six highrises in sectors 74, 76 and 77 were booked by the Noida police on Sunday.

“All of them violated the guidelines and were roaming about for no essential work. None of them was wearing a face mask, which is also against regulations. They were booked, detained and later let go on interim bail,” Dharmendra Sharma, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, said.

He said that the police have constantly been warning people against being on the streets for no reason and not wearing masks, but severe action is now required to control the situation.

The police said that the suspects were out for unnecessary purposes like smoking cigarettes, meeting friends, etc.

Six of the violators are from Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 (which is one of the district’s hot spots), two from Amrapali Silicon City in Sector 76 and one each from Amrapali Princely Estate (Sector 76), Elite Homes (Sector 77), Prateek Wisteria (Sector 77) and Ajnara Grand Heritage (Sector 74).

The suspects were booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code.

“They were granted interim bail as the punishment for the violation is less than seven years in jail. They will get a sentence and will be fined,” the SHO said.

On Sunday, nine FIRs were registered in the district for violation of the lockdown while 42 people were arrested in total. The police officials 659 vehicles, of which the owners of 261 were fined while five vehicles were seized. Two vehicles of essential services were permitted while checkposts were set up at 200 points in the district.