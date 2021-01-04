e-paper
Home / Noida / Noida: 20-year-old booked for raping teen

Noida: 20-year-old booked for raping teen

noida Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: A 20-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman late Saturday in an area located under the Section 20 police’s jurisdiction. According to the police, the woman and the suspect are residents of the same neighbourhood.

Police said the matter came to light when the family approached them.

“The families of the suspect and the woman are neighbours. The two families had an ongoing feud. On Saturday around midnight, the suspect came over to the girl’s house and took her and her older sister away on the pretext of talking to them. He later sent the older sister away making some excuse. He then pulled her to a deserted alley where he proceeded to rape her, the victim alleged,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

The woman later returned home and informed her family of the ordeal, after which they filed a complaint with the police. Based on it, a case was registered against the man under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officers said that the woman was immediately sent for a medical examination but the report was inconclusive for rape.

“The man fled from the spot after the incident and we have teams out looking for him. He will be nabbed soon and due action will be taken against him,” said the SHO.

