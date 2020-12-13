Noida: 24-year-old arrested for hiring scribe for CAPF exam

noida

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 00:05 IST

Greater Noida: The Ecotech 3 police have arrested a man for allegedly hiring an impersonator to give the entrance exam for the sub-inspector post of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in his stead. The suspect was identified as Ajay Kumar, 24, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana. Police said that a solver (hired scribe) had allegedly appeared in the written examination on his behalf in November 2019 in Delhi. However, Ajay had appeared in the physical examination on December 7, 2020 in Greater Noida, when he was arrested.

Raj Kamal, assistant commandant, CISF Battalion Sutiyana, had filed a complaint in the matter at the Ecotech III police station on December 7. He had alleged that the government had organised a physical exam for the recruitment for candidates who had cleared written exams. “On December 7, a candidate had appeared in the physical test whose photo and biometric fingerprint did not match with the person who had appeared in the written test with the same roll number,” he alleged in the FIR.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, SHO, Ecotech III police station, said that a team reached the spot after getting information and detained Ajay. “During interrogation the suspect admitted that a solver had appeared in the written examination in Delhi on his behalf. When his name was cleared in the written exam, he came to Greater Noida to appear in the physical test,” the SHO said.

Police said that the suspect had allegedly met a gang which runs a recruitment racket in Delhi, which had promised him recruitment by sending a solver. The SHO said that the gang had used a mobile app to allegedly merge the photo of the candidate and the solver to generate a doctored photo, which resembled both. “Interestingly, the gang had also prepared a thin fingerprint membrane of the solver, used in the written exam, and gave it to the candidate to put in on his finger for the physical test. However, this membrane was not read by the fingerprint scanner in Greater Noida and the suspect was arrested,” he said.

Police said that based on the complaint a case has been registered against the suspect under sections 417 (cheating), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. “The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody. We are investigating the matter to arrest more people involved in the recruitment racket,” the SHO said.