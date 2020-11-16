Noida: 35 issued fines for bursting firecrackers day after Diwali

noida

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:43 IST

Noida: In a move aimed at controlling the pollution situation in the district and to ensure enforcement of the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) ban on firecrackers in the later part of the month, Noida police commissionerate on Sunday fined 35 people for bursting firecrackers.

While 15 fines were issued by the Phase 3 police, 20 were issued by the Surajpur police.

“Since before Diwali, police teams across the district have been patrolling the streets, asking people to adhere to the NGT ban Awareness drives were carried out on Diwali as well. We have been constantly making announcements on speaker systems. Many people who were seen flouting norms were also given warnings. However, there were a few who continued with violations. Fifteen such people from different parts of the jurisdiction were then fiend and sent to jail,” said Jitendra Kumar Dikshit, SHO, Phase 3 police station.

They were booked for disrupting public order under Section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he said.

Surajpur police had also fined three people on Diwali night for these violations. They were among five in the entire district who were booked.

“On Sunday, 20 others were fined. Most of them were from the Surajpur Kasba area and a few from surrounding villages. These were people who ignored our initial warnings and continued to break the law. They were booked under Section 290 (punishment for public nuisance) of the IPC,” said Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, SHO, Surajpur police station.

The NGT ban is effective till midnight of November 30 and senior police officials said that the enforcement and awareness drives will continue while action will be taken against violators.

Air quality in the district had fallen to the “severe” category on Diwali night, which has now come under the “poor” quality, and will continue to improve further according to the India Meteorological Department.