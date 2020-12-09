Noida: 38% work on Kondli underpass completed

noida

Dec 09, 2020

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Wednesday said that it has completed 38% work on the Kondli underpass, which will run between sectors 148 and 150, on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The authority plans to finish the construction work on the 840-metre long underpass at the earliest, officials said, adding that once ready, the facility will be used by at least 30,000 motorists easing traffic congestion in the area.

“We have put the work of this underpass on fast track for the past couple of months. As a result, we have completed 38% work so far and we aim to finish the remaining work at the earliest,” said Rajeev Tyagi, general manager, Noida authority.

The four lane underpass is being built at a budget of Rs 44.51 crore. The authority started construction of this project on June 1 this year with a completion deadline of November 30, 2021. However, the officials said that the work has been expedited to complete this project before the deadline.

“We aim to finish the work on this underpass even before the deadline,” said Tyagi.

The underpass is being built at a distance of 19.4km from zero point at Mahamaya flyover in Noida. The project will immensely benefit thousands of motorists, who travel between sectors 150 and 148 located on two sides of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Sector 150 is home to newly built group housing complexes and dozens of new condominiums are being built in Sector 151. In the next four years, at least 3.5 lakh new families would be shifted into newly built flats in sectors 150 and 151. The authority wants to build this underpass well in advance so that the motorists using this stretch do not face traffic congestion in future, said the officials.