Home / Noida / Noida: 711 fined for not wearing masks

Noida: 711 fined for not wearing masks

noida Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:52 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

The district police on Tuesday launched a special drive to book people venturing out without masks or those flouting norms of social distancing and booked at least 711 culprits in three zones under its jurisdiction

Gautam Budh Nagar police have been cracking down on offenders who broke rules ever since the lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19 started. More than 7,300 people have been booked for flouting various norms in the district ever since the lockdown was first implemented in March.

In Thursday’s special drive, the police force specifically focused on people who are not wearing masks while out in public places. In Zone 1, at least 319 people were challaned, 168 in Zone 2 and 224 in Zone 3.

“A total of 711 people were challaned in the district, 1193 masks were distributed to the public while Rs 77,200 was collected in fines,” said a police spokesperson.

Officers involved in the drive said that the drive will continue. The first two offences, they said, will earn you a fine of Rs 100 each. the third offence will attract a penalty of Rs 500 . Any subsequent offence will draw stricter action, including a possible jail term.

“We will continue our drive in the coming days as well. The drive is in addition to the one we are conducting to check Section 188 violations,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Sankalp Sharma.

Residents have time and again alleged that lockdown rules and those related to social distancing were being openly flouted by individuals .

“People are moving around freely without wearing masks or taking precautions. We had a video conference meeting with the commissioner of police on Tuesday evening and we have highlighted this fact. He has assured us that the police are working on ensuring that people follow regulations. Other problems of law and order and traffic across the border were also highlighted,” said KK Jain, secretary general, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations.

A police spokesperson said that following the meeting, the commissioner has instructed to increase police presence in containment zones, challan people without masks and to ensure social distancing of people in parks.

UP had mandated the compulsory use of face masks in public places in April. The district has so far reported 1,038 Covid-19 cases, while 23 police personnel have also tested positive.

India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
