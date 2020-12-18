Noida: Authority begins removing unauthorised posters from city walls

noida

In order to keep public spaces free from unauthorised billboards and clean city walls, the Noida authority on Friday began a drive to remove the same. Apart from this, the authority has also decided to act tough against those found putting up billboards illegally.

“We have directed all circle officials to start a special drive to issue notices to those who indulge in putting up posters illegally at public spaces. If they do not remove the posters despite facing notices then we will impose heavy penalties to discourage them from defacing the walls,” said Rajeev Tyagi, general manager of the Noida authority.

For administrative purposes, the city has been divided into ten work circles. Each circle is headed by a circle officer.

“We have directed each circle officer to identify those who have defaced city walls and issue them notices. We will take legal action and also remove these posters at locations where we cannot identify the people behind these posters,” said Tyagi.

The authority on Friday removed posters from one of the main roads – Master Plan-I road.

“We cannot reach out to those who put posters up at public places. Therefore we have decided to deploy our staff to remove these posters and banners,” said Tyagi.

The authority has started this drive as it wants to make the city neat and clean by the beginning of January, when the ministry of housing and urban affairs will send inspection teams for the Swachhta Survey 2021.

Noida was ranked 25th in the country in the Swachhta survey in 2020, in 10 the lakh population category, and was ranked first in Uttar Pradesh. The authority hopes that the city will be able to score better in the cleanliness index this year. And to achieve that goal, it wants to leave no stone unturned. “Our target is that the city becomes clean on all fronts and we are taking effective measures for that,” said Tyagi.