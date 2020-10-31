e-paper
Noida authority imposes ₹18.5 lakh penalty against eight firms for violation of pollution norms

Noida authority imposes ₹18.5 lakh penalty against eight firms for violation of pollution norms

noida Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Saturday imposed a total of ₹18.5 lakh penalty against eight entities, including three developers, for violating pollution norms.

The authority’s team in work circle 6 imposed ₹2 lakh against three firms, which were found violating norms of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). In another case, the authority in work circle 9 imposed a total of ₹15 lakh penalty on three developers for not following rules while carrying out the construction.

The authority has divided Noida into 10 work circles for better administrative purposes.

The authority has created collection points at different sites to collect construction and demolition waste across the city with an aim to better disposal of construction waste that causes air pollution.

According to the construction guidelines issued by NGT, the construction material should not be left uncovered, construction site should be covered with a sheet and large size construction sites should be surrounded by plantation to keep dust under check, among others. Also, installation of anti-smog guns at all kinds of construction sites spread on 20,000 square metre plot or bigger area is a must.

“Our teams are conducting inspections in their respective areas assigned to them. They act against whosoever found flouting the NGT norms,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

Meanwhile, the health department of the Noida authority imposed ₹50,000 penalty against a private company for not handling its waste and ₹1 lakh penalty was imposed against an automobile dealer for not segregating the waste and mixing the hazardous waste into biodegradable waste.

On Saturday, the authority sprinkled water on 107.980 km roads with the help of 63 water tankers. It collected 320 tonnes of construction and demolition waste to recycle the same at its Sector 80 plant. It carried out mechanical sweeping on total road length of 243 km on city’s 67 main roads, said the officials.

The authority in the next one week will create 16 points at different sites, where anyone can hand over their construction waste.

