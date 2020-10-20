Noida authority to open underground parking facilities at Film City and Sector 3 soon

noida

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:13 IST

The Noida authority on Tuesday said that it will open underground parking at the film city in sector 16A and sector 3 at the earliest, including other side works such as a foot over bridge for pedestrians.

The authority chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari inspected many projects.

“We have asked the staff to finish cleaning, painting, horticulture and electrical work in next 15 days and start operations in sector 3 underground parking. The small cleaning works at the Film City Parking will also be completed at earliest and operations will be started,” said Maheshwari.

The facility in F Block of sector 3 has an area of 13822 sqm and work started in January 2016. It was supposed to be ready by July 2017. It will accommodate 564 vehicles and ₹61 crore for kept aside for the project.

The three storey car parking proposed on an area of 19,202 square metres was started in July, 2015 with a target to complete in December, 2016. But the work was delayed as the contractor had not started work due to changes in the design and changes in budget, said officials. The design was to accommodate 1,400 vehicles. The authority has spent ₹110 crore on the facility.

The authority is building a foot over bridge to connect nearby areas with this newly built parking before opening the same for the visitors. The authority has built this parking to address the parking woes of the film city that is home to many state-owned companies, media houses and NTPC office.

CEO also inspected work of Chilla elevated road, underpass work at 71/51 intersection and other projects, which are going on in different sectors.

The authority has been repairing central verge, drains and repairing roads in sector 19, 20, 49, 50 and 67 among others.

CEO also asked the traffic cell to restart parking on internal roads of sector 67, where industrial unit and office owners had been demanding for the parking to be started on roadsides.