Noida authority to resurface 300km of potholed roads starting March

The Noida authority on Monday said it will start resurfacing all broken roads by the end of March as it is in the process of awarding work orders of around ₹300 crore to private agencies.

The resurfacing drive will cover all roads that were resurfaced four years ago and have developed potholes.

Many arterial and internal roads will be covered in this mega resurfacing drive.

The Noida authority spends ₹1 crore per kilometre for resurfacing roads and in this resurfacing drive, 300km-length of roads will be covered. Noida has a total road length of 800 kilometres.

“We will resurface each road that is in a bad condition. We aim to resurface all roads in two months from the day the drive starts,” Noida authority chief engineer Hom Singh said.

The authority had started the process of issuing tenders to hire private contractors for road resurfacing work. Now, the authority has almost finished procedure for allotting tenders worth ₹300 crore.

“The ₹300 crore work orders have been cleared through many stages, but some clearances are still pending. The authority will be in a position to start work by the end of March. Some tenders will also be finalised in April beginning,” said a Noida authority official.

Many internal roads in sectors 63, 62 and 67 need immediate attention as they endanger the lives of motorists.

“Most of the internal roads in sectors 63, 63B and 67, among other areas, are in a pathetic condition. It is difficult to drive on broken roads. The authority should resurface these roads without further delay,” Rahul Varshney, who has office in Sector 63, said.

Residents have been demanding repairing of potholed roads for a long time. After forming the government in March last year, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials in each city to make all roads pothole-free. The Noida authority had set June 15, 2017, as the deadline to repair all roads. Later, the deadline was extended.

The monsoon also left several new stretches in need of resurfacing.

In October 2017, the authority had allocated around ₹300 crore for road resurfacing and started the process of hiring private contractors for the job.

“It takes time to hire private contractors for the job. Now, we have finished most of the formalities,” said official.