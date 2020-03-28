Noida: Builders extend financial support to fight Covid-19 crisis

noida

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:47 IST

Several real estate developers have come forward to provide essential goods, including vegetables, milk and grocery items, to construction labourers who are rendered jobless in the wake of 21-day lockdown announced to curb the spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus.

Besides, the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) has contributed Rs 10 lakh to the government’s relief fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have donated Rs10 lakh to Covid -19 relief fund so that the administration can take required measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Apart from this, we have started distributing essential goods among construction labourers who are in need,” said RK Arora, president of Uttar Pradesh chapter of Naredco.

Naredco is an autonomous body, which works for the development of the real estate sector in the country. Many builders, who are its members, contributed to the Naredco fund.

“Our teams are deployed to provide essential goods such as milk, vegetables and other food items to construction labourers at the sites. Our staff are maintaining social distancing at the camps, where these labourers are staying. We have requested all our members that they follow rules and provide required assistance to construction labourers and others, who are in need,” said Arora.

There are around one lakh construction workers, who have stuck at construction sites in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas, said officials of the district administration.

Now, the administration and the UP government have requested people from all walks of life to come forward to help the daily wagers and migrant labourers.

“As Covid-19 crisis has been declared epidemic, it is the responsibility of each citizen to contribute to the district magistrate relief fund. Any willing person can deposit funds or can transfer funds online in State Bank of India account number 30049902873 with IFSC code SBIN0005106. We will use this fund in treatment of patients and providing other essential services,” said BN Singh, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.