Noida: CCTVs to be installed in Sector 18 dark zones

Dark zones in Sector 18, on the road leading to the multilevel parking lot, will be eliminated soon by installing CCTV cameras to bring them under surveillance.

The decision was taken at a meeting between the members of the market association and police officers and other officials of the area on Monday.

City magistrate Mahendra Singh, circle officer-1 Piyush Kumar, station house officer Manish Saxena and Sector 18 police post in-charge Mukesh Kumar along with the representatives of the market association took part in the meeting.

“Security in the area is an important issue. The elimination of dark zones will be a joint venture of the police and the association members. We will visit the area together and identify the points that require CCTV cameras,” Piyush Kumar, CO-1, said.

He added that owners have been advised to install high zoom cameras outside their showrooms. “The idea is to capture licence plates of vehicles on the roads. High zoom lenses will go a long way in keeping a tighter lid on the security in the area,” Kumar said.

The authorities also said they have requested the showroom owners to provide the contact information of their private security guards to the police station. This will help the police to easily get in touch with them in case of an emergency, the CO said.

According to the city magistrate, the idea behind the meeting was to discuss security measures being implemented in the area. “We wanted the market association members to meet the authorities in an informal setting to discuss the problems of law and order in the area,” Singh said.

He also said if there has been any laxity in security earlier, measures will now be taken to overcome that. “We have requested the owners to install cameras outside their showrooms. This will help keep an eye on suspicious activities even outside the shops,” he said, adding that traffic and parking related issues were also discussed.

According to members of the association, the purpose of the meeting was to highlight major issues in the area and to come up with relevant solutions.

“We wanted to point out the flaws in security measures and suggest solutions. We will help fix CCTV cameras in the area and we have requested the authorities to install wireless cameras that require less maintenance,” Sushil Kumar Jain, president, Sector 18 market association, said.

The association members also suggested that banks should keep their lights on and the PCR van should be deployed in all blocks of the sector.